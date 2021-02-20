Long Covid? What a load of boll***s!

Have you ever heard of “Long Flu”? Or “Long Common Cold”? No, neither have we. Which is why we felt it was time to put an end to the “Long Covid” nonsense being spouted in the mainstream media.

According to the NHS website these are some of the symptoms of “Long Covid” –

extreme tiredness (fatigue)

shortness of breath

chest pain or tightness

problems with memory and concentration (“brain fog”)

difficulty sleeping (insomnia)

heart palpitations

dizziness

pins and needles

joint pain

depression and anxiety

tinnitus, earaches

feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite

a high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or taste

rashes

Let’s start with ‘extreme tiredness’, a.k.a fatigue. Guess what the most common cause of fatigue is? Lack of exercise. If you really believe there is such a thing as long Covid then we can pretty much guarantee you’ve been following the UK Government’s dictatorial rules to the letter. So most likely aren’t getting enough exercise.

Next we’ve got shortness of breath – again if you’ve been following the rules to the letter you won’t have been getting enough exercise, so even a walk up the stairs could become a struggle and leave you gasping for breath.

Chest pain and tightness? Well this is a symptom of anxiety, if you’ve been reading the newspapers or watching the news, and tuning into the UK government’s daily briefings we imagine you could be left feeling pretty anxious as it is nothing but propaganda designed to put the “fear of god” up you.

Difficulty sleeping? This can happen to anyone, this isn’t something new that just appeared in 2020 thanks to Covid.

Pins and needles? Really. Pins and needles are a sensation of uncomfortable tingling or prickling, usually felt in the arms, legs, hands or feet. A common cause is pressure on a specific part of the arm or leg, which causes compression of nerves. This usually resolves quickly when the position is changed and the pressure is removed. It is not a symptom of long Covid, it is a symptom of following Government rules to the letter – get up off that sofa!

We guess what we’re trying to say is that all these symptoms of “Long Covid” are common ailments that have effected mankind for as long as mankind has been around. But somehow people want to believe they are suffering “Long Covid” either for sympathy or to justify in their own heads that the destruction of the economy, decimation of small businesses and removal of our freedoms was all worth it.

Long Covid? – What a lock of boll***s!

