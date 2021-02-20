Degrading – Hancock’s new rules on Care Home visits – You can hold hands but must wear gloves!

Matt Hancock is to ALLOW care home residents to have one regular visitor and ALLOW them to hold hands. We request you read that sentence again. Yes you read it correctly. We now need permission from the government to hold the hands of our loved ones.

But it’s not as simple as our “fearless leaders” allowing it to just happen, there are of course strings attached. All visitors must wear PPE and take a “coronavirus” test beforehand.

Here’s the full list of conditions the Government are going to put in place on care home visits from 8th March 2021 –

The person nominated will remain unchanged while this step is in place

There will be discretion for care homes to allow more than one named visitor in exceptional circumstances

Home testing of single, named visitors will not be allowed during the start of the scheme but will be reviewed

Hand-holding is allowed but named visitors will be asked to avoid any closer contact

Vaccination is not mandatory and will not be a condition of visiting

In terms of visiting out, the rules and guidance will remain unchanged at this stage

Visiting will be suspended during local outbreaks in individual homes

Further guidance will be published before the launch of the single, named visitor scheme on 8 March

We still can’t get over the fact the United Kingdom has reached a point where it’s Government can ALLOW hand-holding. But even then they’re not actually allowing skin to skin contact as the visitors must wear disposable gloves during the visit.

They must also wear a disposable plastic apron, a fluid repellent surgical mask and goggles. (You can see the full PPE list here).

Every resident will have the opportunity to name one individual, who will be required to take a lateral flow test beforehand.

Hancock said – “I know how important visiting a loved one is and I’m pleased we will soon be in a position for people to be carefully and safely reunited with loved ones who live in care homes.

“This is just the first step to getting back to where we want to be. We need to make sure we keep the infection rate down, to allow greater visiting in a step-by-step way in the future.

The new measures are of course not the product of Boris and Hancock’s imagination, they follow the one dimensional advise which has kept the United Kingdom in a state of dictatorial tyranny for the past year. The advise of the deputy chief medical officers and Public Health England.

How long these new measures will be in place for is a mystery, quite why they need to be in place if 95% of care home residents have been vaccinated is another mystery. Isn’t that the point of a vaccine? Or is it because they don’t have a clue if the vaccines even work as they are still in the experimental stage until 2023 at the earliest?

If you think these new measures are in line with a version of lockdown ending then you need to give your head a wobble.

