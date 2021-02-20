Covid Jab’s have caused Eight Women to suffer a Miscarriage so far

We’re sorry to have to report that as a result of receiving a dose of either the Pfizer vaccine or Oxford vaccine a total of eight women have so far suffered the grief of losing their unborn children in the process. But the question everyone should be asking is why?

Why is it that pregnant women are getting one of the Covid “vaccines” when it even goes against the UK Government’s own advise to do so?

Here’s the Government’s advice on the Oxford / Astrazeneca jab –

‘The vaccine should only be considered for use in pregnancy when the potential benefits outweigh any potential risks for the mother and baby. Women should discuss the benefits and risks of having the vaccine with their healthcare professional and reach a joint decision based on individual circumstances.’

The reason for this line is that the Oxford jab has done absolutely no research into whether their experimental vaccine is safe for use in pregnant women.

Here’s the Government’s advice on the Pfizer / BioNTech jab –

‘Pregnancy

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy‘

The advice on the Pfizer jab doesn’t end there though –

‘For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women

of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.

Breast-feeding

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to

the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used

during breast-feeding.

Fertility

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.’

The Government have admitted they do not even know if the Pfizer jab has an impact on fertility and their advice is to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after receiving the 2nd dose of the jab.

This raises the question if any woman of childbearing age and any man who wishes to “sew his seed” should be having this vaccine?

The Oxford jab has so far resulted in three women suffering spontaneous abortions a.k.a a miscarriage. We know this because it has been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme – which you can find here.

The report covers data inputted from the 4th January 2021 up to the 7th February 2021.

The Pfizer jab has so far resulted in five women suffering a miscarriage. Again we know this because it has been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme – of which you can find the Pfizer report here.

The report covers data inputted from the 9th December 2020 up to the 7th December 2021.

Were these women made aware that the vaccines have not been tested to prove their safety whilst bearing child? Were they made aware of the Government’s own advice that pregnant women should avoid the vaccine?

Can you imagine how they must feel now?

Statistically they stood no chance of suffering from serious illness if they were to have caught Covid due to their age. Naively they felt they needed to have an experimental vaccine to protect them against a disease that kills less than 0.2% of those it infects, even then the majority are over 80-years-old. And now this naivety has resulted in the loss of their unborn child.

How many more women will lose their unborn child before something is done about this travesty?

