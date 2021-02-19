US media tells men to consider “freezing their sperm” before having the Covid jab

Mainstream media outlets in the USA are asking men to strongly consider freezing their sperm before receiving a dose of one of the Covid jabs because it may cause infertility.

The University of Miami in the US is conducting research into the “miraculous” Covid jabs to find out whether or not they can cause infertility and whether they have any other damaging effects.

The study is being led by Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, a reproductive urologist working for the University of Miami Health System and an expert in male infertility, andrology, sexual dysfunction and hypogonadism.

“We are evaluating the sperm parameters and quality before the vaccine and after the vaccine,” said Ramasamy. “We want to do the study to make sure that men who want to have kids in the future, to assure them it’s safe to go ahead and get the vaccine.”

While Ramasamy and his team are not sure what effect the Covid jabs can have on male fertility, so they want to have the data to back up their claim.

Ramasamy and his team are looking for men between the ages of 18 and 50 who are willing to go through a fertility evaluation before they receive the coronavirus vaccine.

“We want to see if there is any decrease in sperm production or quality,” said Dr. Daniel Nassau, a member of the research team and a urology fellow at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

“We will look at a semen sample before they get the vaccine, and then at three and six months thereafter.”

Study participants are being strongly urged to freeze their sperm prior to vaccination to protect their fertility.

US Mainstream media outlets have amplified Ramasamy’s call for men to freeze their sperm before taking the vaccine, including WPLG Local 10, the Miami affiliate of ABC, and WAVY-TV 10, the Portsmouth, Virginia-based local affiliate of NBC.

“What they haven’t shown is [if] it actually infects the sperm cell, the actual sperm itself,” said Poe-Zeigler.

Poe-Zeigler, like mainstream media outlets, is warning men to consider freezing their sperm just in case.

“If we find there are long-lasting impacts, they will have at least one unaffected specimen that they could use for future conception efforts,” said Poe-Zeigler.

Unfortunately, Poe-Zeigler admitted that freezing the sperm isn’t a viable option for everyone because of the time and financial constraints that come with opting for artificial insemination or in vitro fertilisation.

