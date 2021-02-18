Think the Pfizer jab’s safe? – 3rd Gov. update on adverse reactions to Covid Vaccines released!

The UK Government and Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have released the third report highlighting adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines. Last week we dissected the Government’s second report which covered data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020 through to the 31st January 2021 (see here). This week we’re going to dissect the third report so that you don’t have to, and we’re afraid the situation has got worse.

In last week’s report we told how the rate of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines had increased from the rate seen in the Government’s first report (see our analysis of report one here) in which the rate equated to 1 in every 333 people suffering an adverse reaction. This had sadly increased to 1 in every 250 people in the Government’s second report. We’re pleased to confirm that the rate has not increased but sorry to say the current rate is still 1 in every 250 people who receive a dose of the Covid vaccine suffering from an adverse reaction.

Last week we concentrated on some of the major adverse reactions to the Oxford vaccine, these included 5 people going deaf, 40 suffering from tinnitus, 6 cases of cardiac arrest (heart attack), 8 cases of people going blind, 11 cases of brain damage, 40 people suffering seizures, and a total of 90 reported fatal outcomes (Deaths) as of the 31st January 2021.

This time we decided to take a look at some of the more serious adverse reactions to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine (you can see the Government report here), and this is what we found…

UPDATE

Thanks to you we’re getting closer to our February Fundraising Drive target. But with just a few days remaining we are still 80% behind! Please support us today by making a donation in order to enable us to bring you more of the facts that the mainstream refuse to.

CLICK TO DONATE TODAY – WE APPRECIATE YOUR SUPPORT

The Pfizer “vaccine” is not actually a vaccine at all, in the traditional sense. It is gene therapy, and an experimental one at that. The Pfizer vaccine uses MRNA technology, which has never before been authorised for use in human beings, but low and behold has been authorised for emergency use only (the manufacturer is not liable for compensating any injury) in the United Kingdom just 9 months after the alleged “Covid-19” pandemic began.

MRNA technology works like an operating system on a computer, and is designed so it can “plug and play” interchangably with “different programs”. In the case of the Pfizer vaccine the program is the MRNA “drug”.

The thirst report covers adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab up to the 7th February 2021 and the first adverse effect that made us stand up and take notice was once that may not sound life threatening but is certainly not pleasant. Diarrhoea. The reason we stood up to attention is the high rate of reported cases which is 1092. But the part that really alarmed us was the single reported fatality due to having an adverse reaction of diarrhoea to the Pfizer jab.

Diarrhoea is actually quite dangerous, the reason being that it causes dehydration due to an excessive loss of water which can impact on organ function and quickly become fatal.

The next adverse reaction that concerned us was haematemesis, also known as ‘vomiting blood’. Hematemesis is a very dangerous condition in which a person bleeds internally, and vomits as a result. We’re sorry to report that there have been a total of 2 reported fatalities due to this ailment occurring after receiving the Pfizer “vaccine”.

Thanks to the Pfizer vaccine we’re sorry to report yet another fatality, this time due to an adverse reaction of ‘asthenia’. Asthenia is a loss of energy and strength. Some people may feel this in their arms or legs, others will suffer from full-body weakness. It can be temporary but can become chronic in some cases.

There have been 59 reports of a loss of consciousness due to the Pfizer jab to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme thus far, and 157 reports of somnolence. Somnolence is a state of strong desire for sleep, or sleeping for unusually long periods. Does this sound normal to you?

There have also been 98 reports of facial paralysis, which is a loss of facial movement due to nerve damage. Your facial muscles droop and this can happen on one or both sides of the face. There is no known cure for facial paralysis but recovery usually begine 2 weeks to 6 months from the onset of symptoms. Can you imagine going to get an experimental “vaccine” to supposedly protect you from a virus that statistically kills less than 0.2% of those it infects and leaving with a paralysed face that could last up to 6 months? Would you say it was worth it?

In our analysis of the first released report by the Government which covered adverse reactions inputted to the Yellow Card Report Scheme up to the 24th January 2021 we told you how the Pfizer vaccine had resulted in 5 people going blind. Well we’re sorry to report that a further 4 people have no lost their sight as of the 7th February 2021, bringing the total suffering from blindness due to the Pfizer jab to 9. Can you imagine not seeing the faces of your grandchildren for almost a year, naively thinking an experimental “vaccine” will allow you to do so and then leaving without the ability to see them or anything else ever again?

The total number of eye disorders due to the Pfizer jab now stands at 978.

There have also now been 37 cerebrovascular accidents, 1 brains stem infarction, 6 cerebral haemorrhages, 1 haemorrhagic stroke, 8 ischaemic strokes and 2 subarachnoid strokes due to the Pfizer jab which has sadly resulted in a total of 9 deaths.

A cerebrovascular accident is the sudden death of some brain cells due to lack of oxygen when the blood flow to the brain is impaired by blockage or rupture of an artery to the brain. A cerebral haeomorrhages is caused by at ateery in the brain bursting and causing bleeding in the surrounding tissues which kills brain cells. The above conditions all effect the brain and are types of stroke. Which means 71 people have so far suffered brain damage due to the Pfizer vaccine.

In our first report we told how we were outraged to find a total of 4 miscarriages occurring due to the Pfizer vaccine because the Government’s own advice stated the following –

‘Pregnancy’

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy

Well we’re sorry to report that there another miscarriage has occurred due to a pregnant woman receiving the Pfizer vaccine, bringing the total to 5. We wonder if these women were ever made aware of the Government’s own advice that pregnant women should avoid the vaccine?

Finally we come to the most shocking statistic of all. As of the 7th February the Yellow Card Scheme has received 83 reports of death, 1 report of clinical death and 12 reports of sudden death due to the Pfizer vaccine. That’s 12 people who have now just instantly dropped dead after naively believing the experimental jab would protect them from death.

But the overall number of “Fatal Outcome” reports, aka “Deaths” due to the Pfizer vaccine as of the 24th January is 173. So that’s 9 people who are now blind, 37 who have suffered brain damage, 98 who now have facial paralysis, 14 people who have vomited blood, 5 who have suffered a miscarriage even after the government advising that pregnant women avoid the “jab”, and 173 who have sadly passed away, all as a result of receiving an experimental, emergency approved vaccine of which the manufacturers have absolutely zero liability in being held to account or compensating any adverse reactions.

The saddest part of this story is that these people thought this jab would protect them and give them their lives back, now they have been left to suffer for an eternity or have sadly died. All this for a virus that kills less than 0.2% of those it infects.

Will you be having the jab? Please comment below…

Like this: Like Loading...