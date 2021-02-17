Disabled Man thrown out of Morrisons mid-shop for not wearing a face covering (VIDEO)

Discrimination, discrimination, discrimination. There has certainly been no shortage of it in the past year against anybody who dares to disobey the dictatorial and nonsensical rules that the Government of this land have cast upon the British people.

We told you back in January that the top supermarkets had announced they were going to ban customers who refuse to wear a face covering, in what we called an act of discrimination against the disabled who are exempt. And now video evidence of the discrimination in action has been released.

Managers at a Morrisons store decided to throw a man with a mental disability and an exemption from wearing a face covering out mid-shop because he refused to wear a yellow sticker as evidence of his exemption.

The law states that people who are exempt do not have to prove they are exempt.

The managers “kindly” said the gentlemen could pay for what he currently had in his trolley before he left but could not add anymore to his trolley. So in effect they banned him from the shop but wanted to get some money out of him before he left.

You couldn’t make it up.

Watch the disgraceful discrimination in the video below.

