Breaking News

Police shut down ‘Drive Through Food Package Scheme’ for children “because of the virus”

By on ( Leave a comment )

On valentines day Essex Police decided to shutdown a drive through food package scheme for children at a play centre in Chelmsford in the name of “protecting people from the virus.”

In the video below the organiser explains how there was no problem with running it in the previous lockdowns, they had all relevant paperwork in place but the Council and Police decided to shut it down on the day it was to commence.

Do you think the Police will be shutting every McDonalds drive through down next? We doubt it!

We need your help! Did you enjoy this article and reading the facts that the mainstream refuse to tell you? Then please support us in our ‘February Fundraising Drive’ to enable us to keep bringing you the facts that the mainstream refuse to. We’re half way through February and have only reached 15% of our target, so please donate today…

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
34% of NHS staff say they were pressured to place ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders on disabled Covid patients
A damning report released by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has found …
“Act like you’ve got it!” – Stop this madness! Asymptomatic spread doesn’t exist
Tax payer funded propaganda keeps encouraging the British people to act like …
Think the Oxford jab’s safe? – 2nd Gov. update on adverse reactions to Covid Vaccines released!
We told you last week how the UK Government had released a …
Experimenting on 6 year-old kids – ‘Covid Vaccine Study in Children’ begins
Throughout 2020 we were repeatedly told that children were not at risk …
Government paper proves Lockdown will NOT end in 2021
A paper published by the University of Warwick, titled 'Covid-19 vaccine impact …
Think the Tory Dictatorship is bad? Keir’s Labour would be much worse
Dictatorial tyranny is currently in fashion across the entire globe. But the …
Investigation: MP’s and SAGE heavily invested in Vaccine industry
The UK Government is on a mission to vaccinate the entire population …
Veiled threats – Authorities say lockdown won’t end if people refuse “the jab”
The hunt is on. So far according to the Government, 13 million …
Stay home > To protect the NHS > Because 100K NHS Staff are off “sick”!
For eleven long months the British public have been told to stay …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News

Leave a Reply