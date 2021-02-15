Police shut down ‘Drive Through Food Package Scheme’ for children “because of the virus”

On valentines day Essex Police decided to shutdown a drive through food package scheme for children at a play centre in Chelmsford in the name of “protecting people from the virus.”

In the video below the organiser explains how there was no problem with running it in the previous lockdowns, they had all relevant paperwork in place but the Council and Police decided to shut it down on the day it was to commence.

Do you think the Police will be shutting every McDonalds drive through down next? We doubt it!

