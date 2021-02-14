“Act like you’ve got it!” – Stop this madness! Asymptomatic spread doesn’t exist

Tax payer funded propaganda keeps encouraging the British people to act like they have got coronavirus even if they do not have any symptoms, as well as constantly reminding us that 1 in 3 people have no symptoms but can still spread the coronavirus. On top of this it is now written in law that everyone should wear a face covering unless they are exempt when entering an indoor public space. We’ve already debunked the nonsense face covering advice numerous times but today we have had enough of the constant propaganda on asymptomatic spread as it is lie after lie. Asymptomatic spread does not exist, and a study of 10 million people in Wuhan, China proves it.

The study titled, ‘Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China’, carried out citywide screening of Sars-COV-2 infection across Wuhan in post-lockdown settings. There were over 10 million people eligible which was 94.1% of the total population of Wuhan and the screening was carried out from May 14th 2020 – June 1st 2020. Of the 10 million eligible 9,899,828 participated and of those 9,865,404 had no previous diagnosis of Covid-19, and 34,424 had recovered from the alleged Covid-19 disease.

The screening found no newly confirmed Covid-19 cases but identified 300 asymptomatic cases. So the scientists behind the study traced a total of 1174 close contacts of the asymptomatic positive cases and each and every one tested negative for Covid-19.

Virul cultures were negative for all asymptomatic positive cases, indicating no “viable virus” in positive cases detected in the study.

So what does that tell us? That tells us that all 300 asymptomatic cases were in fact false positives, and even if they were not they have absolutely no viral load to pass on to others.

So what on earth are the UK authorities playing at?

If a study of 10 million people showing asymptomatic spread to not exist isn’t enough evidence for you then we don’t know what is.

So when Matt Hancock comes out with statements such as “If you act like you have the virus, then that will stop the virus spreading to others,” you can rest assured he is talking absolute nonsense.

When Matt Hancock posts statements on social media such as “1 in 3 people have no symptoms but still transmit Covid”, you can rest assured he is talking absolute nonsense.

When the Government announces a mandate for face coverings to be worn in all public settings, you can rest assured they do not work, they are nonsense, they are the very embodiment of bad science.

Which begs the question, what is really going on? Why would they lie to us? Why would they want to strip us of our rights and freedoms and force into fearing another human being being within two metres of us?

We’ll let you figure out the answer to those questions.

Asymptomatic spread does not exist, a study of 10 million people proves it (see for yourself here), you do not need to act like you are sick, you will not spread “the virus” if you have no symptoms, you do not need to wear a face covering.

This won’t end until we all say it does.

