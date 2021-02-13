Experimenting on 6 year-old kids – ‘Covid Vaccine Study in Children’ begins

Throughout 2020 we were repeatedly told that children were not at risk from the alleged Covid-19 disease.

The chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty told us “the chances of children dying from Covid-19 are incredibly small”. Adding that “many more children were likely to be harmed by not going than harmed by going” to school. “There’s also very clear evidence from the UK and around the world that children much less commonly get a severe illness and end up having to be hospitalised if they get symptomatic Covid,”

The deputy chief medical officer Jennie Harries told us that the risk of seasonal flu or a car accident to children was higher than the risk presented by SARS-CoV-2.

Great Ormond Street Hospital said “The evidence to date suggests that although children do develop Covid-19, very few children develop severe symptoms, even if they have an underlying health condition”.

Public Health England carried out a study of over 1 million children who attended pre-school and primary school before the summer holidays, and found just 70 child coronavirus infections among the 1 million children.

The point we’re making here is that Children are NOT at risk of even suffering serious disease from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, let alone dying, which is why we’re shocked to find out the major pharmaceutical companies have begun experimenting on children as young as six in order to have a Covid “vaccine” approved for use in children by the end of 2021.

The University of Oxford has placed an advert to recruit participants from the Thames Valley area for a ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Study in children’. They have stated that the purpose of the study is to test a new vaccine against COVID-19 in children and young adults aged 6-17 years.

They claim the advantages of taking part are –

‘Knowledge gained from this study will help us develop a vaccine against the newly emerging coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The data from this study may be used to support further larger scale trials in children, the results of which may be used by AstraZeneca to support approvals of this vaccine for use in children in the future.

You/your child may benefit from protection from COVID-19 disease as a result of receiving the vaccine which has shown to have 60-90% efficacy against infection in adults.’

They claim the disadvantages of taking part are the known side effects that occurred during clinical trials in adults, but they only go as far as listing the ‘uncommon’ side effects which have been shown to effect 1 in every 100 people.

What they fail to mention is the adverse reactions that have been to effect every 1 in every 333 people, which include anaphylaxis episodes, bells palsy and fatal outcomes. (These figures are courtesy of the governments own publication of the MHRA Yellow Card Reporting Scheme thus far – see here)

Anaphylaxis is a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. These reactions can occur after an exposure to a trigger, such as a certain ingredient in foods or medicines or an insect sting.

Bell’s palsy is a condition that causes weakness or paralysis of the muscles in one side of the face. It is the most common cause of facial paralysis.

We’re pretty sure 6 year old children won’t be reading the oxford ad and making the application themselves, so therefore it will be parents who decide they want their children to participate in the experiment. Surely they should be told there is a risk of anaphylaxis, bells palsy, a long list of other terrible side effects, or even death, in order to make an informed decision?

Here’s the actual advice the University of Oxford are giving to 6 year old children –

Do I have to take part in the study?

No, taking part in research is entirely your choice. You are free to change your mind at any time. You

can stop taking part even if your Mum or Dad want you to continue

What are the bad things about taking part?

After the blood test it may be sore and leave a bruise. The vaccine may also be sore.

What are the good things about taking part?

You are helping us to do research about a new germ, coronavirus, and how we can protect you and

other people around you from it. Your results will help us to see whether we can protect children with

this vaccine. We know that the vaccine works in adults but we don’t know about children yet.

This is not informed consent. The child will be told they can stop taking part if they wish, even if their parents want them to continue, but then in the next sentence they are told the only possible bad thing that could happen if they take part is that they end up with a sore arm. This is a disgrace.

Children are not at risk from the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus, therefore a vaccine to protect them against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is unnecessary and not needed. So why on earth are “big pharma” conducting experiments on 6 year old children and planning to vaccinate all children by the end of the year?

Please comment your thoughts and conclusions below…

Like this: Like Loading...