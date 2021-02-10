Stay home > To protect the NHS > Because 100K NHS Staff are off “sick”!

For eleven long months the British public have been told to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, in which the authorities tell us will result in “saving lives”. These eleven long months were sold to the British people under the guise of just “three weeks” that were needed “to flatten the curve”, and in that time the authorities mantra to “protect the NHS” has developed into a nationwide religion in which the NHS has become some form of golden cow in which to worship.

Throughout ‘Lockdown 1’ drawings of rainbows and “Thank You NHS” were stuck to living room windows on every street, and politicians and lockdown enthusiasts wore the little blue NHS badges at every opportunity. Then every Thursday at 8pm the nation would gather on their doorsteps of which they had been told they could go no further unless for an “essential” reason, to clap for the NHS.

An NHS that the public were told would be overwhelmed if they did not comply with dictatorial tyranny. Except it wasn’t was it? A&E attendance, ambulance requirements and waiting times, general and acute beds, and long stay beds were all dramatically down throughout 2020 and in January 2021 compared to the previous five years. (As we proved in the article you can find here).

So why exactly did we need to protect the NHS from? Well ‘The Daily Expose’ have been hunting for the answer and this is what we have found…

Every week the NHS release statistics on hospital activity data, and hidden within one of the documents is a publication titled ‘Total number of Staff absent through sickness or self isolation’. The authorities policy has been to order anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 to stay at home for a minimum of 14 days, regardless of whether or not they themselves have symptoms, and regardless of whether or not they themselves get tested and receive a negative test.

This of course has resulted in swathes of people suffering financially as their bills could also not join them for 14 days of isolation and still had to be paid. But interestingly it has also resulted in a ridiculous amount of NHS staff being absent from work throughout the alleged pandemic.

The NHS is one of the largest employers in the world, and is the biggest in Europe, with over 1.3 million staff. That sounds like a lot of staff but a typical day pre-pandemic had 835,000 people visiting their GP practice or practice nurse. We know the hospitals have been at around half capacity throughout the pandemic compared to the previous five years but the following data may explain why the people of the United Kingdom have had to live under dictatorial tyranny for close to a year.

April 2020 saw a spike in deaths compared to what we would usually see at that time of year but there were also 30% less hospital beds occupied in April – June 2020 compared with the previous three years. And the number attending A&E in April 2020 was 57% down on the previous year. This explains the spike and why there was such an astronomical increase in deaths occurring at home and in care homes in April 2020, it was because they were not being treated for their illnesses in hospital. Not because of Covid-19, but because of lockdown. Because the authorities message to “stay at home and protect the NHS” hit too hard and the general public did just that, they stayed at home and they protected the NHS by not using it.

But maybe staffing levels at the NHS also contributed to this April spike? On the 31st March there were already 129,543 NHS staff absent from work due to illness or having to self-isolate. That equated to 10% of the entire workforce. But by the 1st April this number increased to 147,923. Then by the 2nd April it increased to 155,299, peaking at around 162,696 NHS staff absenses each day throughout the entire month of April.

Did you notice how the increase correlated with full lockdown being in force? We did, so we took a look at the end of october and compared that with the start of ‘lockdown 2’ in November. On the 31st October 2020 there were 71,190 NHS staff absent from work due to illness or having to self-isolate. But by the 2nd November there were 89,862 NHS staff absent from work. Another astronomical increase. The number peaked at around 91,236 absent per day throughout ‘lockdown 2’.

Finally we took a look at the numbers for ‘lockdown 3’. On the 1st January 2021 there were 84,142 NHS staff absent from work due to illness or having to self-isolate. But by the 5th January, the start of ‘lockdown 3’ this increased to 98.352. Increasing again on the 6th January to 99,934.

So there you have it. You have been told to stay at home, to protect the NHS because over 10% of it’s staff have been absent from work due to illness or the authorities order to self-isolate. But have NHS staff been abusing this order to self-isolate as an easy excuse to take time off work? We’ll let you decide the answer to that one.

All the data used in this article was extracted from the January 2021 COVID Publication via the NHS website which can be found here.

