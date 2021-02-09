(Video) Police attack people with batons for exercising

You may have seen the BBC’s propaganda spin on this story already where they state that 2 people were arrested after police raided a Liverpool Gym breaking lockdown restrictions with more than 50 people inside. If you haven’t you can see it here.

The Gym in question is Prophecy Performance Centre in Liverpool, and what the BBC left out of their propaganda story was the part where the Gym owner had his leg broken after being attacked by what looks like up to a dozen police officers at once. They also left out the part where as the Gym users fled out the back entrance the Police charged and attacked them with batons.

You can see footage of both incidents in the 2 videos below.

