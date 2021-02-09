Breaking News

(Video) Police attack people with batons for exercising

By on ( Leave a comment )

You may have seen the BBC’s propaganda spin on this story already where they state that 2 people were arrested after police raided a Liverpool Gym breaking lockdown restrictions with more than 50 people inside. If you haven’t you can see it here.

The Gym in question is Prophecy Performance Centre in Liverpool, and what the BBC left out of their propaganda story was the part where the Gym owner had his leg broken after being attacked by what looks like up to a dozen police officers at once. They also left out the part where as the Gym users fled out the back entrance the Police charged and attacked them with batons.

You can see footage of both incidents in the 2 videos below.

We need your support! – By paying your TV License, every month you are donating £13.33 to the BBC who report propaganda and lies. Why not donate that to ‘The Daily Expose’ to enable us to bring you the facts that the mainstream refuse to?

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
Stay home > To protect the NHS > Because 100K NHS Staff are off “sick”!
For eleven long months the British public have been told to stay …
“I do everything my TV tells me to do” – and that’s why we’re stuck in Lockdown
If the current pandemic of dictatorial tyranny sweeping across the world has …
Hancock: “Summer Holiday? Expect a 10 year prison sentence!”
It's just another day in dictatorial Britain as the Health Secretary Matt …
SHOCKING! – Official Data on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines released
The UK Government have released a report highlighting adverse reactions to both …
(Video) Manchester Police brutally attack cafe owner
More evidence of police brutality has emerged in the name of preventing …
(Video) Woman wears knickers as a face mask out of spite
The docile followers of bad science have been busy policing the ridiculous …
February Fundraising Drive
We can't believe how much support you have shown us since we …
Is it all a lie? – Stay at Home > Protect the NHS > 100K Deaths – An analysis of ONS and NHS data
In March 2020 the order was given "to stay at home" as …
Pandemic would end tomorrow if they stopped using the PCR test
Try to imagine it is the year 2019 again. Just for a …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News

Leave a Reply