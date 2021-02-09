Hancock: “Summer Holiday? Expect a 10 year prison sentence!”

It’s just another day in dictatorial Britain as the Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that any one who attempts to conceal that they have entered or re-entered the UK from any country on the Government’s “red list” could face up to 10 years in prison.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock announced that anyone who arrived in England from the current list of 33 high-risk countries will have to pay up to £1,750 to quarantine in hotels for 10 days. He said the government had so far contracted 16 hotels with 4,600 rooms initially for those entering the country, a number that would be expanded soon.

Hancock went on to say that “People will need to remain in their rooms and of course will not be allowed to mix with other guests and there will be visible security in place to ensure compliance alongside necessary support, so even as we protect public health we can look after the people in our care. People who flout these rules are putting us all at risk.

“Passenger carriers will have a duty in law to make sure that passengers have signed up for these new arrangements before they travel, and will be fined if they don’t, and we will be putting in place tough fines for people who don’t comply,”.

Anyone attempting to conceal that they have been in one of the “red list” destinations in the 10 days before arrival could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years, Hancock said. Red list countries include most of South America, southern Africa, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates.

Anyone arriving from 15 February will need to get PCR tests on days two and eight after isolating on arrival, in addition to the pre-flight tests already required. Hancock said they would have to book these tests online via a portal going live on Thursday. If they test positive, they will have to quarantine for a further 10 days.

He also announced a £1,000 fine for international arrivals who failed to take mandatory test and a £5,000 penalty rising to £10,000 for anyone failing to quarantine in their designated hotel.

It’s almost a year since the government stated they need just “3 weeks to flatten the curve”, and now we’re living in a world where you could face 10 years in prison for going on a summer holiday.

This won’t end until we say it does.

